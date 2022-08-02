Mike McDaniel Still Has That New Head Coach Personality
Mike McDaniel, the new Miami Dolphins head coach, has yet to coach any games, but he's still winning over fans, players and the media on an almost daily basis. During his media availability on Tuesday he was asked if he had someone monitoring Yeezy Day for him. McDaniel acted shocked.
"Man, training camp. You lose sight of everything. Like national holidays such as that."
McDaniel, who has worn Yeezys in the past, got a good laugh from the crowd. It's the kind of interaction that is really only possible when you've never lost a game. McDaniel has shown a ton of personality and young coach energy since he took over the Dolphins earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how his demeanor changes if the Dolphins don't get off to a fast start. Or if he slowly morphs into Bill Belichick as he builds his dynasty.