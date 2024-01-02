Connor Stalions Was at Michigan's Rose Bowl Win Over Alabama
Michigan earned a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship by besting Alabama 27-20 in overtime at the Rose Bowl on Monday. The Wolverines have been hit by a massive scandal this season for sign-stealing and the man at the center of that scandal was apparently in attendance for their biggest triumph.
Yes, Connor Stalions, who was the point man for stealing other teams signs, was in the stands at the Rose Bowl. Former NFL linebacker and Michigan All-American Chase Winovich was sitting with Stalions and posted an Instagram story that included him.
Here's a screenshot of the video:
The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach has confirmed that the man in the photo is Stalions.
Stalions was suspended by Michigan soon after the scandal broke, then resigned from his post as an analyst in early November. Soon after, some really weird stories came out about his life. It's not a great look for Michigan that a decorated former player was hanging with Stalions at the program's biggest game in decades.