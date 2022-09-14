Micah Parsons Explains Why He Skipped 'Undisputed'
Micah Parsons made headlines this week when he skipped a scheduled appearance on FS1's Undisputed on Tuesday. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker no-showed the guest spot after his team dropped their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He has finally addressed the situation and didn't give a great answer.
Parsons met with the media on Wednesday and claimed he didn't go on the show because it wasn't appropriate. His excuse is that with the injury to Dak Prescott, he needed to be a leader and not be on TV.
Here's the segment from Undisputed about the no-show. Skip Bayless claimed Parsons ghosted the staff.
That's just wildly unprofessional behavior. I know Parsons is young, but he's also a star. The 23-year-old is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named first-team All-Pro in 2021. He plays for one of the biggest brands in sports and a responsibility comes with that status. At the very least he owed the folks at Undisputed a call or text.