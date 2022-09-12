Dak Prescott Will Have Hand Surgery, Miss Multiple Weeks
Dak Prescott hurt his hand near the end of the Dallas Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Prescott hit his hand on a defenders hand and was inspected on the sideline by a doctor in a cowboy hat. By the time Jerry Jones addressed the media the Dallas owner announced Prescott would need surgery and be out for multiple weeks.
Just an absolutely horrible start to the season for Dallas. Tampa's defense dominated, allowing Prescott to go just 14-of-29 for 134 yards and an interception. And now Prescott is out for who knows how long, leaving Cooper Rush under center.