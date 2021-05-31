Roundup: Mass Shooting in Miami; 'A Quiet Place Part II' Dominates Box Office; AEW Double or Nothing Results
Benjamin Netanyahu could be out as Israel's prime minister ... Tom Nides picked to be ambassador to Israel ... Two dead, 20 injured in Miami mass shooting ... U.S. COVID cases near pandemic low ... Experts push for China to allow pandemic origin inquiries ... Texas GOP fails to pass harsh voting restrictions ... U.S. manufacturers blame tariffs for inflation ... "A Quiet Place Part II" breaks pandemic box office curse ... "Friends: The Reunion" was huge on HBO Max ... Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for fourth time ... Kevin De Bruyne fractured nose, orbital bone in Champions League Final ... Javier Baez fanned the flames of his rivalry with Amir Garrett ... Celtics fan banned after throwing water bottle at Kyrie Irving ... Chris Paul led the Suns over the Lakers ... Anthony Davis' groin strain is a huge blow to the Lakers ... The Rams pulled out of Julio Jones trade talks ... Results from AEW Double or Nothing ...
Check out the crazy finish of the 105th Indianapolis 500:
Rhys Hoskins took a pitcher deep after getting blown back:
Conan O'Brien and Matt Gourley's most obscure impressions:
Rage Against the Machine -- "Sleep Now in the Fire":