Anthony Davis' Groin Strain Is a Huge Blow to the Lakers
Anthony Davis has an injury. Again. On Sunday during Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers' first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Davis suffered a groin strain on top or the sprained knee he suffered in Game 3. The Lakers are getting punished by the Suns with Davis off the floor.
Here's video of Davis getting hurt late in the first half of the contest:
In the third quarter without Davis on the floor, the Lakers were outscored 27-15 by the Suns and trailed 81-65 entering the fourth quarter. The matchups for LA's bigs just aren't great with Davis out, and the team's offense just doesn't flow the same way with him off the floor.
Davis' multiple injuries could add up to keeping him out for a game or two and it could be disastrous for the Lakers, who were seemingly in control of the series with a 2-1 lead.
If Davis misses time that could hand the series to the Suns.