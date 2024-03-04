SNY Broke Away From Mets - Astros to Show Two Little Kids Fighting at Spring Training
Steve Gelbs, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling were on the call for SNY on Sunday afternoon as the New York Mets took on the Houston Astros in Port St. Lucie. The Astros beat the Mets, 5-2, but who cares because it's just Spring Training, right? There's nothing to get worked up about. Unless your brother is rag dolling you on live television.
We know this little brawl took place during the at-bat of Astros first baseman Jon Singleton because this is the top comment on the video.
It's a fascinating battle to watch. Just two brothers clearly taking things a little too far while adults awkwardly laugh and shake their heads, glad that it's not their children being shown brawling in lonely living rooms all over Queens.
The big brother in this video likely received a stern talking-to right after the broadcast moved on, but at those ages, it's unlikely any lessons were learned. What's a parent going to do? Threaten to not go to any more Mets Spring Training games? He better just hope his little brother didn't have a big ice cream right before they headed back to the hotel that night. Otherwise he would have had to sleep with one eye open.