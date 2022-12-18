Messi Was Carried Around the Stadium While Fans Chanted His Name After Winning the World Cup
Lionel Messi made his case to be the Greatest of All-Time on Sunday as he carried Argentina to its first World Cup trophy since 1986. Messi scored two goals in the World Cup final and was then carried around the stadium on people's shoulders while fans chanted his name.
As far as leaving a lasting image, there's using the Golden Glove trophy as a penis on the podium and there's Messi with the World Cup trophy being carried around while people sing songs about his greatness. I'm not saying one is better than the other, but it takes a lot to top either. What a day for Argentina.