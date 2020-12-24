Roundup: Trump Pardons Charles Kushner; Merry Christmas Eve
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 24, 2020, 8:10 AM EST
Donald Trump pardoned a bunch of his buddy criminals ... octopi sometimes randomly punch fish ... Andrew Yang is running for mayor of New York City ... Love Actually is bad ... Hillsong Church now facing slave labor allegations ... Whodini's Ecstasy died ... the history of the first microprocessor and the F-14 ... France rewards front line immigrant workers with citizenship ... awesome online moment from Weird Al ... 'Furiosa' will come out in 2023 ... a review of Peter Jackson's Beatles movie ... FOX News and Ruy Giuliani facing a defamation lawsuit ... hiddden iPhone features ... you know, once Christmas is over, you're going to need to focus on New Year's Rockin' Eve ...
JuJu Smith-Schuster will no longer dance on opponents logos for TikTok videos. [ESPN]
Non-Christmas Christmas movies. [The Ringer]
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller proposed to his girlfriend at the stadium. [WKYC]
Big Sean got a new job as the Pistons creative director of innovation. [The Undefeated]
Daniel Snyder thinks one of the WFT minority owners is extorting him. [TMZ]
Kemba Walker will miss at least the first month of the season. [NESN]
I'm not sure we've ever seen a player throw himself an alley-oop off the backboard on a 3-on-2 fastbreak before.
Language NSFW.
Tito Ortiz is not enjoying his time as a politician.
Finally, here's Mariah Carey's original All I Want For Christmas Is You video. If you're reading this, thank you, accept no substitutes, and Merry Christmas. Be safe this year. Eventually, things will turn around and hopefully next Christmas is back to normal.