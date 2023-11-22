Roundup: Melissa Barrera Fired From 'Scream VII'; Steelers Fire Matt Canada; Mike Shildt Named Padres Manager
What to expect for Thanksgiving travel ... How breakthrough Israel-Hamas hostage deal came together ... Latest from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Binance CEO steps down after platform hit with $4.3 billion in damages ... Nvidia's sales hit a record last quarter ... The latest from the stock market ... Steve Jobs looms over turmoil at OpenAI ... Gulf of Mexico oil spill tops 1 million gallons ... Melissa Barrera dropped from "Scream VII" after social media posts on Israel-Hamas war ... A new "Karate Kid" movie is in the works ... Shaq Leonard released by Colts ... Padres name Mike Shildt manager ... Matt Canada fired by the Steelers ... Former Tigers great Willie Hernandez dies at 69 ... Tom Brady is critical of the NFL's quality of play ...
Rankings nine Rivalry Week matchups by playoff importance [ESPN]
Sophomore slump of 2022's wide receiver class is alarming [Yahoo Sports]
Deion Sanders takes a stand on "buying" players [CBS Sports]
How Michigan became Jim Harbaugh University [The Ringer]
17 movies everyone will be talking about this holiday season [Washington Post]
Stugotz has a warning for Travis Kelce [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the Lakers' blowout win over the Jazz.
David Letterman's return to Late Night.
Adam Sandler's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Outtakes from the latest edition of Clueless Gamer.
Outkast -- "Ms. Jackson"