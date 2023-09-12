Roundup: Mel Tucker Responds to Allegations; LeBron Wants to Play in the 2024 Olympics; Aaron Rodgers Injured
By Kyle Koster
Pacman Jones arrested for making terroristic threats at the airport on 9/11 ... LeBron James wants to play in the 2024 Olympics ... Disney and Charter resolve their dispute ... Trump asks Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from federal 2020 election subversion case ... A small Moroccan village is destroyed by the earthquake ... ESPN to stream ‘Toy Story’-themed animated alternate broadcast of Falcons-Jaguars in Week 4 ... Ryan Day has some excuses ... Remaining challenges facing Joe Biden ... Chase Claypool did not make a great first impression ... Mel Tucker calls harassment allegations 'completely false' as Michigan State details investigative process ... Drew Barrymore "completely unaware" of fans kicked out of show for wearing WGA pins, rep says ... Chris Jones and the Chiefs came to a contract agreement ... Aaron Rodgers was injured after just four snaps with the Jets ...
Why do Americans interchange autumn and fall? [Mental Floss]
The under-appreciated importance of the school bus [Washington Post]
Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes wants robot umps [Yahoo Sports]
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman embark on their 22nd season together [The Ringer]
Possible landing spots for a Mike Trout trade [CBS Sports]
Garrett Wilson with an utterly unreal catch:
Jordan Schlansky revisits "Conan in Italy."
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon braved the Hot Ones gauntlet.
The Always Sunny guys discussed the D.E.N.N.I.S. System episode.
Aerosmith -- "Sweet Emotion"