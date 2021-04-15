Max Kellerman: Ridiculous Luka Doncic Game-Winner Was Skill, Not Luck
Luka Doncic gave us one of the more absurd game-winning three-point shots in recent memory last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Doncic received the ball down by two with merely seconds remaining and sort of stumbled forward before just tossing the basketball in the general direction of the basket as he fell at a 45-degree angle. It was more of a heave than an actual shot. Because he is Luka Doncic, the shot went in.
After the game, Doncic acknowledged it was kind of a lucky shot. Which is okay to admit. It doesn't take away from how awesome and cool it was. Game-winners of all shapes and sizes count, even if the degree of luck involved drives souls like Skip Bayless to holler about how good fortune outweighed skill and therefore it is not as awesome and cool as other game-winners.
Which is why it's so delightful to see Max Kellerman take the complete opposite angle and argue that this shot was actually borne from great skill rather than felicity.
And he makes a pretty good point, too! To even get the shot off, Doncic had to pull off a skillful series of dribbles and body contortions. The actual shot itself, well... I'd be fine with calling it lucky. He threw it up with one hand. Shooter's touch exists but the ball misses the basket on that sort of attempt nine times out of 10. This was that one time. Then again, great shooters regularly make shots like that, and we're back to the skill argument again.
Meanwhile, the Undisputed host over on FOX was almost gleeful that Doncic admitted it was lucky.
Lucky, skilled, whatever. It was a great shot. It was a fun shot. And that's all we want out of sports.