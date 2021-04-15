Luka Doncic's Leaning Floater Three-Pointer Beat Memphis at the Buzzer
By Stephen Douglas
Apr 15, 2021, 12:10 AM EDT
Luka Doncic made what can only be described as a silly game-winning buzzer-beater on Wednesday night. Luka hit a leaning floater three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Dallas Mavericks a 114-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN. Just look at this thing.
Grayson Allen missed two free throws to set up Luka's latest heroic shot.
Luka scored 11 in the fourth quarter including six in the last 26 seconds. He finished with 29 points on 20 shots. He was just 3-for-10 from three.