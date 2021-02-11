Dallas Mavericks Undefeated Since They Started Respecting the Flag
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 9:36 AM EST
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks, 118-117, on Wednesday night. It was the first game the team had played since it was discovered that they had not been playing the National Anthem before games this season. Let this be a lesson to all of you: Respect the flag and the wins will follow.
The Mavericks started the season 11-14, including a pathetic 4-7 record at home, but that was pre-Anthem. Since playing the National Anthem for the first time this season, the Mavericks are undefeated. Make no mistake, this is a big deal.
Things got so serious yesterday at Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (Not the radio host. I checked.) announced a Star Spangled Banner Protection Act to protect the Star Spangled Banner from the act of not being played "at all events which receive public funding." What great relief to the people of the great state of Texas who love the United States of America so much that they haven't discussed seceding since February of 2021.
One Texas institution that didn't need - but certainly must love - an Anthem Protection Act is the Dallas Stars. On Wednesday the Stars released a statement saying they would continue to perform the Star-Spangled Banner prior to games, saying they were "proud to represent our state and our country." It's that pride that swells in the chests of approximately half-a-dozen players on their roster who are actually American that has resulted in a 4-0-2 record at home this year. As for the 20 or so non-Americans, well, don't mess with Texas.
I just want to say that I am relieved that this is all sorted out now. Mark Cuban finally broke down and went on the record on Wednesday telling The Jump that they are actually fine playing the Anthem and that he stands for the song with his hand over his heart.
So I guess this conversation is over. The Star-Spangled Banner is victorious. The Dallas Mavericks are again respecting The Flag. We've solved America. I mean, except for the part where we only sing a quarter of the lyrics to our national anthem and most people probably don't even know the rest of the song. I wonder why that is? Oh. Uh... play ball?