Matthew Stafford Looked Like He Was Knocked Out of the Rams - Lions Game on a Vicious Hit
Matthew Stafford took a brutal hit during the third quarter of the Los Angeles Rams - Detroit Lions Wild Card Round game. Stafford took a hit from Aidan Hutchinson who made a heads-up play not to take Stafford all the way to the ground, but as he released the former Lions' quarterback Lions' defensive tackle Alim McNeill hit Stafford high. Stafford may have taken a hit to the head right there, but he then hit the ground hard and his head bounced off the turf.
On replay it sure looks like Stafford was briefly knocked out, but he bounced right up and ran to the sideline appearing to hold his shoulder. He was checked out in the blue medical tent while Sean McVay talked to backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Eventually Stafford came out of the tent and started throwing again.
Whatever Stafford really hurt on the play, he bounced back very quickly. Between that and the cut on his hand, it was a very rough evening in Detroit for Stafford.