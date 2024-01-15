Matthew Stafford Bleeding Against the Lions After Cutting Hand on Lions' Helmet
Matthew Stafford faced his old team as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions on NFL Wild Card weekend. During the second quarter Stafford hit the helmet of a Lions' defensive lineman on a throw and opened up a cut on his throwing hand. There was blood. Melissa Stark described the cut as a "wound" which makes it sound much more serious than it might be. Either way, there really was quite a bit of blood.
Stafford got taped up and stayed in the game. He looked uncomfortable throwing on the sideline, but didn't appear to have any issues on the field. Stafford threw a touchdown pass on the very next possession.
With four minutes remaining in the first half, Stafford had completed 11 of 15 passes for 189. yards and two touchdowns. Boos and cuts weren't stopping him. Who knows what Detroit might try next.