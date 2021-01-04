Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett Appear to Have Made Peace
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 3, 2021, 7:10 PM EST
A year ago, Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett were involved in one of the ugliest incidents in NFL history. On Sunday they appeared to have squashed the beef that caused it.
During a Thursday Night game in Week 11 last season, Rudolph was under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they battled Garrett's Cleveland Browns. Late in the game, Garret hit Rudolph as the latter threw a swing pass. The two men wrestled on the ground for a bit, then Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and ended up in a scrum with two Steelers offensive linemen. Rudolph ran after Garrett and the Browns' edge rusher swung the helmet and hit the Steelers' quarterback in the head.
Here's a look at what happened:
And another angle:
A lot of accusations flew back and forth concerning who was ultimately to blame for the incident, but in the end Garrett was suspended for the rest of the season and wasn't reinstated until February 12, 2020.
On Sunday, the Steelers and Browns faced off in Week 17. Rudolph and Garrett both shared the field all afternoon an appear to have put the entire incident behind them.
After Cleveland's 24-22 victory, the two were seen talking and even shook hands:
Rudolph posted the following to his Twitter account:
That's great to see. Last year's brawl was awful. It was a terrible look for the NFL and both teams. The fact that these two guys have put it behind them and can interact in a positive way is good for everyone.