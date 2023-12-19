Roundup: Marvel Cuts Ties With Jonathan Majors; Seahawks Shock Eagles; Dylan Raiola Commits To Nebraska
Earthquake in northwestern China kills more than 100 ... Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault, harassment ... Marvel cut ties with Majors after convictions ... A look at the biggest Hamas tunnel Israel has found in Gaza ... U.S. urges Israel to protect Gaza civilians ... Court rejects Mark Meadows' bid to move Georgia election case to federal court ... Fed officials says rate cuts could be needed in 2024 ... Here's a cool picture of Uranus ... Lily James wowed at screening of "The Iron Claw" ... George Santos rips HBO's biopic about him ... Top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola flips from Georgia to Nebraska ... Oregon lands UCLA transfer QB Dante Moore ... North Carolina great Eric Montross died of cancer at 52 ... Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada due to legal issues ... ESPN re-signed Nicole Briscoe ... Seahawks stun Eagles with late drive ...
