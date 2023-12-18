The Dallas Cowboys Vibes Have Shifted
By Kyle Koster
The Dallas Cowboys are nearly unbeatable at home and pretty damn easy to beat when they use the visitors locker room. That trend continued yesterday in Buffalo, where the Bills were extremely rude hosts to the tune of a 31-10 beatdown. It was quite an illuminating late afternoon as America's Team got bullied to a comical extent and looked entirely fraudish while the Fighting Josh Allens remain entirely capable of winning the Super Bowl if they make the tournament. And none of that had anything to do with Dak Prescott, Jake Ferguson and Trey Lance dancing during pregame warmups but good luck explaining that to knuckle-dragging sports fans.
Plus it's hilarious that the official team account felt confident enough going into the game to share it and shoutout "The Vibes."
Look, I don't even want to blog about the Cowboys because that's what society wants me to do. Hell, half the fall Sundays feel like they revolve around whatever half-baked video with shitty acting Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless are going to toss up after this team either wins or loses. And how so many of them seem to suffer from a basic lack of object permanence in favor of the shiny new thing. But on the other hand, talking ball is a good substitute for therapy and I have personally seen enough to say Dallas is not a serious contender. They stink on the road and Mike McCarthy has no answers as to why. Which wouldn't be that much of a problem except they're now likely not winning the NFC East and would have to win at least two, probably three games outside state lines.
It is very, very bad news if your team is losing by double digits in December as that has simply not been something Real Teams have done over the past decade.
Perhaps The Vibes have shifted with some finality because barring suddenly figuring out how to look halfway competitive away from home against good teams — they're cooked.