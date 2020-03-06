Will Marshawn Lynch's 'Westworld' Run Be Better Than His Latest Stint With the Seahawks?
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 06 2020
Marshawn Lynch will appear in season three of HBO's Westworld, which will air its first episode on March 15th. On Thursday night, he attended the premiere in Los Angeles. You can see a brief glimpse of Lynch in the the trailer below.
According to ESPN, Lynch will have a "fun and pretty substantial role" which is actually the same way that Pete Carroll envisioned Lynch's return to Seattle last season. Westworld producers have to hope it turns out better for their show than it did for the Seahawks. Lynch scored twice, but only gained 26 yards on 12 carries in the Seahawks Divisional round loss to the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to Westworld and the NFL Playoffs, Lynch also appeared on Bar Rescue earlier this year. It's only a matter of time until his IMDB page is as prodigious as his Football Reference page.