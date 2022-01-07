Markieff Morris Rips Nikola Jokic on Twitter
Markieff Morris is still out after suffering whiplash when Nikola Jokic took a cheap shot at him from behind back in November. Morris has missed 30 games so far. The Miami Heat forward took to Twitter Thursday night and blasted Jokic after a Twitter account reminded everyone of the incident.
The initial tweet just stated that Morris had missed 30 games since the November 8 incident.
Morris seemed to take offense to the tweet, and responded by calling Jokic, "a 300 pound sloppy fat boy."
The Morris doubled down:
Tell us how you really feel, Markieff.
Whiplash can be a very real and very serious injury. And given what happened to Morris, it's not surprising he's still struggling to return.
Here's a refresher on the incident:
And another angle:
That's the reigning NBA MVP shouldering Morris square in the spine at full speed. Yeah, I'd say that would cause an injury.
Jokic was ejected and suspended for the incident. The Denver Nuggets' star has played the rest of the season without incident, being his usually dominant self. Morris is still waiting to be cleared for action.