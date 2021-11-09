The Big Lead
Nikola Jokic Ejected After Cheap Shot on Markieff Morris

Ryan Phillips
Nikola Jokic body checking Markieff Morris
Nikola Jokic lost his mind Monday night during the Denver Nuggets' game against the Miami Heat. With the Nuggets up 111-94 late in the fourth quarter, Jokic absolutely leveled Markieff Morris with a body check in retaliation for a hard foul. Both Jokic and Morris were ejected, a stretcher came out for him but he ultimately left the court under his own power.

Here's video of the play:

Here's another angle:

Morris was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected, and Jokic was given a technical foul and also ejected.

Look, it was a hard foul from Morris, but I'm not sure it was worthy of the blindsided retaliation Jokic gave him. That was a total cheap shot and Jokic has to be suspended by the NBA for it.

After the foul, Jimmy Butler was furious with Jokic:

It's not hard to understand why.

