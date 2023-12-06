Roundup: Margot Robbie Masterminded 'Barbenheimer'; Yankees Land Alex Verdugo; Guardians Win MLB Draft Lottery
Former U.S. ambassador indicted on charges he spied for Cuba ... Latest updates from Israel-Hamas conflict ... Scientists say 2023 is the hottest year on record ... Stock futures are up heading into Wednesday ... Ukraine aid is in danger in Congress ... Tommy Tuberville announces end to blanket military holds ... Javier Milei is already backpedaling on big promises ... Margot Robbie revealed "Barbenheimer" was her idea ... SAG-AFTRA members vote to ratify new contract ... Latest from the Jonathan Majors assault trial ... Red Sox trade Alex Verdugo to Yankees ... Aaron Rodgers defended Zach Wilson ... Guardians land No. 1 pick in 2024 MLB Draft ... NHL will take 2024 NHL Draft at the Las Vegas Sphere ... Robert Saleh should probably stop texting with media members ...
Highlights from an excellent NBA In-Season Tournament matchup between the Lakers and Suns.
Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy discussed acting.
Bill Burr on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.
House of the Dragon Season 2 teaser trailer.
The Beatles -- "Get Back" (live during rooftop concert)