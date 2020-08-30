Marcus Morris Ejected For Hard Foul on Luka Doncic
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 30 2020
Marcus Morris went after Luka Doncic again. A few days after the Los Angeles Clippers forward appeared to intentionally step on Doncic's injured ankle during Game 5 of their playoff series, Morris hammered the Dallas Maverick star on a drive. He was assessed a Flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.
Here are a few angles of it:
Here's a still:
That's a really hard foul from behind and it didn't appear Morris had any interest in going for the ball. Given his reputation and history, and considering what he did to Doncic in Game 5 of this series, this was the right call.
The NBA protects its stars from this kind of thing and Doncic is absolutely a star now. The league can't let players get away with consistently dirty play, let alone against one of its brightest talents.
The Mavericks and Clippers are locked in a tight battle in Game 6, so Morris could have really helped his team.