Marco Wilson Soared Into the End Zone on a Pick-Six and Created Some Incredible Images
The Arizona Cardinals intercepted New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton twice in about one minute late in the first half on Thursday Night Football. Both picks were returned for touchdowns. The first, by second year cornerback Marco Wilson was capped by an epic dive into the end zone.
From the right angle Wilson just flies into the background of a shot of a frustrated Andy Dalton.
What an incredible image. And very fortunate for Wilson who was on the other end of another great football image when he got dragged into the end zone on a Saints touchdown in the first quarter.
Yeah, you don't want that to be the picture people remember from this game. Smart move by Wilson to dive and create his own special memory.