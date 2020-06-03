Malcolm Jenkins Offers Passionate Rebuke of Drew Brees
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 03 2020
Malcolm Jenkins added his voice to the chorus of NFL players ripping Drew Brees for his stance on kneeling during the national anthem. On Wednesday, Brees claimed he'd never support that form of protest and was quickly condemned by many current and former NFL players. Jenkins may have given the most passionate rebuke of his New Orleans Saints teammate.
The All-Pro safety posted a video to his Instagram page in which he lays out his disagreement with the future Hall of Fame quarterback:
That was incredibly well-stated. Jenkins acknowledged in the caption that Brees had reached out to him to discuss his point of view, but he posted the video anyway. We can assume that means Jenkins still wants to get the message out there.
Jenkins and Brees were teammates with the Saints from 2009 through 2013 and both were on the team when New Orleans won Super Bowl XLIV. The three-time Pro Bowler then spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, and was a key part of their Super Bowl LII victory. This offseason he opted to return to New Orleans.
It looks like his return to the franchise is off to a rocky start.