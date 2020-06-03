Michael Thomas, Other NFL Players Condemn Drew Brees' Kneeling Comments
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 03 2020
Drew Brees stoked controversy on Wednesday when asked about the prospect of players kneeling during the national anthem when football returns. Brees claimed he'd never support anyone "disrespecting the flag of the United States or our country." That statement didn't go over well with his fellow NFL players.
Brees faced swift condemnation from other NFL stars on Twitter, even from his own New Orleans Saints teammates. Below is a list of current and former players who condemned his statement.
Brees' top target, wide receiver Michael Thomas:
New Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders:
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan:
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman:
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs:
New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty:
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown:
Free agent running back Jay Ajayi:
Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro:
Former Saints running back Khiry Robinson:
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron:
Former NFL offensive tackle George Foster (who was briefly with the Saints):
Future Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers:
Former Steelers Pro Bowl safety Ryan Clark:
ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner Damien Woody:
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams:
Teammate Alvin Kamara:
The shockwaves have also spread past football, with LeBron James expressing his disappointment as well: