Madison Bumgarner Goes on Dumb Rant as He Yearned For the Good Old Days
Madison Bumgarner struck out nine and gave up just two runs in eight innings of work last night as the last place Arizona Diamondbacks beat the last place Washington Nationals, 7-2. Considering the stakes and the score, you would think there wouldn't be much to complain about for the famously tempermental Bumgarner. And yet there he was standing in front of his locker after his dominating performance, calling Victor Robles a clown because he dared watch a home run in the 8th inning.
"Guy's a clown. Goll-ly. No shame. No shame. Like, it’s 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don’t care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2, 8-2, whatever it was. It’s frustrating. I’m the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff, that didn’t use to happen. Now it's, it's ridiculous.”
What in the heck is he even talking about? Old guy? Didn't use to happen? Madison Bumgarner is 32 years old. In 2010, his first full season in the big leagues, David Ortiz became the first healthy player to take 30+ seconds to round the bases on a home run trot. He's not even an old man yelling at a cloud. He's a young man wondering why clouds aren't neon pink like they were when he was a kid.
For his part, Robles just rolled his eyes because this is what Bumganer always does.
And again, this is late June and both these teams are in last place. The fact that anyone is enjoying themselves should be celebrated.