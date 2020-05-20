Mad Dog Russo Tells MLB Players Association to Go to Hell
By Ryan Phillips | May 20 2020
Mad Dog Russo was on one Wednesday, ripping the Major League Baseball Players Association for its stance that players must be paid more than the league's owners are offering. On Wednesday, an email leaked that showed the players knew they may have to take paycuts in a shortened season with no fans allowed. That's what set Russo off.
Check out the segment below:
Back in March, MLB and the players struck a deal that would pay the players their full game checks for as many games as the league played. Basically the owners said they would honor the players' contracts but they would be prorated. The email revealed that they players were told there could be another round of negotiations if fans weren't allowed in the stands.
While this was pitched as some kind of "bombshell" it's really not. The players were told we might be exactly where we are now. That doesn't mean they had to be happy about it. Guys like Blake Snell speaking out against the owners' latest proposal doesn't mean he was blindsided by it or didn't expect it.
The league and the players have to get a deal done soon. All of these public pronouncements are just forms of negotiating.