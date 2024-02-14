'Mad Dog' Russo Annoyed With CBS Showing Taylor Swift For a Minute During Super Bowl
Taylor Swift was back on her way across the world on Wednesday as she prepares to continue her tour in Sydney, Australia. Meanwhile, back in America we're still trying to sift through the rubble of her trip to the Super Bowl. On Monday Chris "Mad Dog" Russo aired his grievances with the amount that CBS showed Swift during the broadcast.
Russo specifically called out young women, including his daughter as he complained about how many times the cameras found Swift during the game.
"They're not football fans. They're Taylor Swift fans. And I don't want to see... and this for football... this is supposed to be in certain spots a football audience and it was way, way over the top."
This is the part where we link to the Reddit user who actually kept track of how often CBS showed Swift and went so far as to make a graphic. Swift was shown for 54 total seconds. That's less than one minute out of a four-hour broadcast. Meaning Russo's little rant lasted twice as long as CBS's Swift cam action.
There are a lot of old man shouts at cloud reactions to Taylor Swift, but to complain about it after the Super Bowl is especially dumb. It's literally the biggest audience every year. This game was the most-watched telecast in history specifically because of Taylor Swift. A few dozen two-second shots of Swift was the least CBS could do for their massive audience of casuals. Russo might as well have been complaining that halftime needed less Usher and more JJ Watt.
Just wait until she shows up at the season-opener and we get to do this all over again.
UPDATE: And he was shouting about it even more on First Take on Wednesday.
There's a lot of performative shouting on ESPN, but this really takes the cake. Who could possibly care this much?