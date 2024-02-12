JJ Watt's Spikey Boy Band Hair Got Roasted During the Super Bowl
JJ Watt was one of six commentators on the CBS desk at Super Bowl LVIII. Obviously knowing that he needed to do something to stand out, he put some product in his hair for the broadcast, breaking from the dependable JJ Watt look that America is used to. The resulting spikey hair made quite an impression with the viewing audience and the boy band jokes flew.
Pretty much any boy band you can think of was used as a punchline. People wanted to know where his highlights were. Jason Bateman in Dodgeball. Derek Zoolander's kid. Ryan Cabrerra. You name the person from the late 90's - early 00's who had spiked hair and they were probably compared to JJ Watt during the Super Bowl.
This man is a three time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and he's headed to the Hall of Fame and he's off to a nice start to a broadcasting career and this is all anyone will ever remember about him. His hair went full Left Shark.
UPDATE: JJ Watt knows that you know that he changed his hair.