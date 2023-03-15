Mad Dog Goes on Passionate Rant About Flying Coach: 'What a Disgrace!'
On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo went on a certified Mad Dog rant. But it was not about sports this time. Oh, no. It was about travel in America. Specifically flying coach.
The rant was sparked by Tom Hoge, who tied for 3rd at the PLAYERS Championship and took home nearly $1.5 million but still flew coach on the way home. Mad Dog's diatribe contained a few classic lines, including one about flying first class in St. Martin that would've caused him to jump out the cargo doors if he didn't have a Valium.
A rather privileged rant but a very funny one at that.