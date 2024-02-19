Luka Doncic Had the Worst Missed Dunk You'll Ever See
The NBA All-Star Game is supposed to be a fun night that's not taken seriously by anyone playing in the actual game. Count Luka Doncic among those who really don't care about the action on the court. The Dallas Mavericks star's showing Sunday night was so bad, he authored one of the worst bricked dunk you'll ever see.
Midway through the third quarter, Doncic was cherry-picking and got a long outlet pass from Kevin Durant. He was all by himself and decided to show off. He threw the ball off the backboard to himself and went up for the one-handed slam. Unfortunately, the rim got in the way and rejected him.
Watch:
Let's pull that up one more time:
Yiiikes. Not a great look for Luka.
Doncic is currently leading the NBA in scoring (34.2 points per game), while adding 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists and is also hitting a career-best 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He's having a great season, just not a great All-Star game.