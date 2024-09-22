Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: live stream, channel, Herbert injury update
The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon.
The Steelers have impressed over the last two weeks, going 2-0 with solid wins against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. Despite the challenge of losing starting quarterback Russell Wilson to injury, the team has rallied behind backup quarterback Justin Fields, who has stepped up and helped guide the Steelers to victory.
The Chargers are coming off a dominant Week 2 performance, taking down the struggling Carolina Panthers 26-3. However, as they head into this week with an unbeaten 2-0 record, they face a more significant challenge, especially with star quarterback Justin Herbert potentially dealing with an injury.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, September
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers (-2) vs. Los Angeles Chargers
O/U: 35.5
