Five Los Angeles Chargers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
Khalil Mack
Mack wasn't the world-beater in Los Angeles to the degree he was in Chicago and Oakland. He was still an above-average defensive end with the Chargers over the last few years before dominating in 2023. The former Defensive Player of the Year put up 17 sacks and forced five fumbles last year, which led to an excellent 91.8 PFF rating. He's still got it and certainly was not the reason Los Angeles lost so many games last season. However, Mack's age and contract are working against him.
He'll turn 33 years old next week and the Chargers can save $23 million by cutting or trading him once the league year begins in March. That is pretty much a no-brainer for a team undergoing a quasi-rebuild. They need to get younger and clear cap space en masse. In order to do that they need to ditch either Mack or Joey Bosa, and seeing as Bosa is four years younger it can only be Mack. It is fair to wonder if this past season was a last gasp of greatness for an elite sack artist. The Chargers are going to think so and get rid of him one way or the other over the next few months.