Five Los Angeles Chargers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Liam McKeone
The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to be good, if not great, in 2023. As things turned out, they didn't even come close. The Bolts struggled through a 5-12 season marred by injuries and haunted by the impending dismissal of head coach Brandon Staley, which came after they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by the narrow margin of 42 points. However, not all is lost. The disastrous year led to the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a national championship win at Michigan, which is a gigantic upgrade no matter which way you try to slice it. They also get the No,. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for their troubles.
However, their problems are not simply solved. LA is currently projected to be $45 million over the cap heading into the 2024 offseason. They're going to need to shed a lot of dead weight in salary in order to even sign their draft picks, much less give the roster the overhaul it needs at a few critical positions. Which means there will be some key contributors who won't be running it back next season.
Here are five Chargers who won't be back for the 2024 season.