Newest LIV Golfers Cameron Smith and Harold Varner Seem Shocked By Realities of Joining LIV Golf
Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are two of the newest additions to the LIV golf roster having officially joined this week ahead of the next event in Boston. Despite the fact that players have been leaving the PGA for LIV for months, both Smith and Varner seemed shocked by the reactions and consequences of their decisions.
Cameron Smith, the defending British Open champion, has already begun to complain about the propsect of LIV golfers missing out on world ranking points and future Majors. Via ESPN:
"To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get world ranking points, is perhaps a little bit unfair."
"It's still super competitive out here. I just really think it's a little bit unfair."
Meanwhile, Varner was shocked to learn that fans were unhappy. Via ESPN:
"It sucked," Varner told reporters Wednesday in Boston. "Who likes to be hated? It's terrible. I hate being hated. I'd rather not even be known than be hated."
"I just hate to be hated because you're doing what's best for you, and whenever someone else is doing something that's best for them, I'm like, 'How can I help? How can I help you make a better decision? What are you making this decision?'" Varner said. "That should be more of the language instead of, like, 'Well, you didn't do what I want you to do, so I hate you. I'm done. I'm unfollowing.' You can't win that."
Luckily, Varner made the decision for his family's financial security. He added that his wife told him, "F--- everybody. Do what you want to do." Perhaps he can focus on the good parts of LIV, like Smith is apparently doing.
"It's a little bit more laid-back on the range, the music playing. I love that stuff. I play with music at home, and yeah, I just can't wait to be a part of this."
Well, they've got that going for them, which is nice!