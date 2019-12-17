Opposing Coaches Very Big Fans of Job Matt Patricia is Doing With Lions By Kyle Koster | Dec 17 2019 Matt Patricia and Mike Zimmer | Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions' bigwigs have decided to keep general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia for another year. And the Fords let it be known they aren't selling the team. In fact, they have succession plans in place. Like that show where everything goes smoothly and there are no problems. Get amped!

None of this is a major surprise, though Patricia's status seemed a bit touch and go there for a bit. The Lions are tanking without truly tanking and will play out the final two games of the year while hoping to get the best draft pick possible.

The pressure should be on next year with announced expectations that the team contend for a playoff spot. Patricia's first two years have obviously been problematic as he sits with a 9-20-1 record in the Motor City. But the record doesn't give a full picture of an era. For that, you must turn to the coaches Patricia has lined up against all these Sundays.

Before slew of injuries hit, there were a number of opposing coaches and execs who were very complimentary of Patricia's work w @Lions, believing they would be a team to reckon with, even if they didn't believe the ouster of Jim Caldwell was justified. https://t.co/X6qY4KWL9Z — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 17, 2019

That's right, the coaches who have beaten Patricia 2 out of 3 times so far are very happy with the job he's doing in Detroit. You don't say. This is a compliment you'd rather not receive.

That work to become a team to be reckoned with includes taking a team that went 9-7 in back-to-back years and turning it into a 6-10 campaign and, so far, a 3-10-1 one.

Getting the approval of the teams that are pounding you is step one. Step two is getting some compliments from the home fanbase. Step three: profit, of course.

There's always next year. That second playoff win since 1957 could be just around the corner.