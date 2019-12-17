Matt Patricia Will Still Be the Detroit Lions Coach in 2020 By Stephen Douglas | Dec 17 2019 Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions | Leon Halip/Getty Images

Matt Patricia has received a stay of execution as Lions owner Martha Ford announced today that Patricia - along with general manager Bob Quinn - would be retained for the 2020 season. The Detroit Lions are 9-20-1 in the Patricia era with two games remaining in his second season.

The non-move isn't quite baffling, but no one would have been shocked if the Lions wanted to move on from either Patricia or Quinn this offseason. Patricia especially would have understood. Via The Detroit News:

"When I was in other places, and worked at other places, part of the thing that just makes me me is that I go into work every single day trying to earn my job that day," Patricia said. "I would go in and make sure that my key card worked, and I was in the building and I was 'OK.' It’s mostly the reason why I don’t leave the building, because they’re going to have to throw me out."

That's one thing that Bill Belichick never learned - just change the locks. Lions fans are frantically looking for a locksmith as we speak.