Lions Fans Unenthused by Big Sean Halftime Performance
Halftime of this year's Thanksgiving kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears featured Detroit-born rapper Big Sean. He went into the stands to open his act. The fans around him were not particularly interested in getting hyped for his performance.
Here's video.
It's reminiscent of when that kid was on his phone during the Justin Timberlake halftime performance at the Super Bowl a few years back, only this time it was the whole crowd around Big Sean.
It's a tough act to pull off at a football game. Big Sean did the best he could. The fans simply were not feeling it.