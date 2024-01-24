Lindsey Graham Told a Grand Jury Donald Trump Cheats at Golf, According to a Book
Donald Trump's golf exploits are well chronicled. He owns a bunch of courses which allows him to host many events which bring guests from around the world. He also knows how to walk in a putt and a club championship, which he most recently did last summer after he said he shot a 67. Though that latest claim left some people wondering if he was being 100 percent truthful. Luckily, there is apparently actual Grand Jury testimony that deals with Trump's golf scorekeeping.
According to a new book, Lindsey Graham threw Trump under the bus during secret Grand Jury testimony in the Georgia election case. Graham told the Grand Jury that if you had told Trump the Martians had stolen the election he would have believed you. During his testimony he also took the opportunity to suggest that his golf buddy cheats. And then he awkwardly hugged Fani Willis. Via Politico:
“He also suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf. After Graham was finished testifying, he bumped into FANI WILLIS in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story. ‘That was so cathartic,’ he told Willis. ‘I feel so much better.’ Then, to the astonishment of one source who witnessed the scene, South Carolina’s senior senator hugged the Fulton County DA who was aggressively pursuing Trump. Willis’s reaction: ‘She was like “whatever, dude,”’ according to one witness of the strange encounter.”
First, this is the proper reaction to an unsolicited hug from Lindsey Graham. Second, we need all court records that deal with Donald Trump's golf outings unsealed. If for no other reason than to keep other politicians like Lindsey Graham honest with the public.
We must have accountability!