Roundup: Lili Reinhart Blasts Kim Kardashian; Fed Raises Interest Rates; Jerry Jones in Minor Car Accident
Kevin Durant bought another soccer team ... Lili Reinhart blasts Kim Kardashian's weight loss routine for Met Gala ... Jerry Jones was in a minor car accident ... Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame ... Fed raises interest rates by a half-percentage point ... Stocks rallied big time after rate hike ... LeBron James is calling media members "dweebs" ... Things are already so much worse than anyone wants to admit ... Florida US Senator Marco Rubio introduces bill to remove tax breaks for ‘woke’ corporations .... "We Own This City" is the closest we'll get to a sequel to 'The Wire' ....President Biden calls "MAGA crowd" the "most extreme" political group in US history ... Satanic Temple requests flag raising at Boston City Hall after Supreme Court ruling ... Intuit to pay $141 million settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads ... Levi Strauss to reimburse abortion travel expenses for employees ... Multiple journalists test positive for COVID after White house Correspondents Dinner ... Water level worryingly low in Colorado River ... Heat take 2-0 lead on Sixers ...
