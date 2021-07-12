Nikita Kucherov Pours Beer on Reporter During Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are spending Monday celebrating winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay has gone all-out with a boat parade for the champs and Kucherov is headed in the direction Tom Brady went back in February. The man is feeling himself and dispensing beer liberally.
Kucherov was interviewed by WFLA's Josh Benson and boy, was it wild. At the end of the interview the Russian winter dumped his beer over Benson's head and some of his teammates joined in on the act.
Check it out:
I don't know guys, if you ask me that scene is pretty "unreal." Kudos to Benson for barely flinching when the beer shower rained down. He took it like a champ.
Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes Says It's Too Early to Compare Him to Tom Brady, But He's Wrong!
Tampa Mayor Tempts Fate, Suggests Lightning Should Lose Game 4 on Purpose
Bryson DeChambeau Trolls Tom Brady For Ripping His Pants During 'The Match'
Roundup: Trevor Bauer Placed on Leave; Zendaya Is Dating Tom Holland; Lightning One Win Away from Stanley Cup
The scenes from Monday's boat parade are pretty great as Tampa has turned out in style to celebrate the Lightning. Here are a few more visuals:
That's fun. Here's hoping Tampa's fans enjoyed their third boat parade in less than a year.