Nikita Kucherov Pours Beer on Reporter During Lightning Stanley Cup Boat Parade

Ryan Phillips
Jul 12, 2021, 1:06 PM EDT
Nikita Kucherov pours beer on WFLA's Josh Benson during Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning are spending Monday celebrating winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay has gone all-out with a boat parade for the champs and Kucherov is headed in the direction Tom Brady went back in February. The man is feeling himself and dispensing beer liberally.

Kucherov was interviewed by WFLA's Josh Benson and boy, was it wild. At the end of the interview the Russian winter dumped his beer over Benson's head and some of his teammates joined in on the act.

Check it out:

I don't know guys, if you ask me that scene is pretty "unreal." Kudos to Benson for barely flinching when the beer shower rained down. He took it like a champ.

The scenes from Monday's boat parade are pretty great as Tampa has turned out in style to celebrate the Lightning. Here are a few more visuals:

That's fun. Here's hoping Tampa's fans enjoyed their third boat parade in less than a year.

