Video of Massive Lightning Strike On One World Trade Center Is Incredible
New York City was hit by a thunderstorm Saturday night, and the front put on quite a spectacular lightning show. At one point, a bolt struck the top of One World Trade Center and the video and still photos of the incident are absolutely breathtaking.
Check this out:
That's simply amazing.
Check out these still phots:
That looks like something out of Ghostbusters. I'm fully waiting for Gozer to show up and and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to descend on the city.
It's just the latest in a series of crazy weather events happening all across the U.S. this week.