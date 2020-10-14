Le'Veon Bell: Five Potential Teams Who Could Sign the Free Agent Running Back
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 13, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT
The New York Jets cut Le'Veon Bell tonight after unsuccessfully trying to trade the high-profile running back since last season. Bell is now a free who can go wherever he wants - or at least wherever he is wanted. While there was no trade market for Bell, somebody is going to want to see if he's still got it. So where might he fit?
New England Patriots
Let's get this out of the way right now. All AFC East teams are in play because it would be funny when he inevitably has a big game against the Jets later this season. Belichick has given carries to five different running backs this season and they are all averaging at least 4.3 yards per carry. Belichick could clearly plug in anyone and they would be fine in the Patriots' system and Bell may be more talented than most. So if I were any of those Patriots running backs, I would make sure to log onto my Zoom meeting on time the next few days.
Kansas City Chiefs
After Clyde Edwards-Helaire the Chiefs don't really have any other options. Their two leading rushers from last season, LeSean McCoy (Tampa Bay) and Damien Williams (opted out of the season) are not there. Bell could give Reid and Mahomes another weapon if he wants to play for the most likely AFC team to make the Super Bowl. I mean, as long as they aren't signing T.O.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills' second leading rusher through five games this season is Josh Allen. Their third leading runner is Zack Moss. If Bell, still just 28, has anything left in the tank, he could give the Bills a spark. What's the worst that could happen?
Chicago Bears
Bell was heavily involved in the passing game in Pittsburgh. Tarik Cohen, who averaged 88 targets over his first three years, is out for the season. David Montgomery is the only healthy running back in Chicago who has had a single carry this season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
They say if you love someone, you have to let them go. If they come back as a free agent three years later, it was meant to be. Bell spent the first five years of his career with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. He had Pro Bowl and All-Pro seasons in that offense. Then he sat out the 2018 season in an attempt to negotiate a hefty contract. When the Steelers didn't bite, Bell signed a 4-year, $52 million contract with the Jets and made $28 million there in less than two seasons. Is it time to come home?