Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs Should Absolutely Sign 46-Year-Old Terrell Owens
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 22 2020
Terrell Owns wants to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs and his former coach, Andy Reid. Normally, when a former football player in his mid-40's has been retired for a decade and already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I would say a return to the NFL sounds ridiculous, but damn have you looked at T.O. recently?
The internet claims he's 46, but that just cannot be accurate. He looks about half that age and he says he's practicing social distancing so really, by the time NFL teams start traveling from city to city, he'll probably won't seem like such an outlandish potential weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
And that's the thing. Andy Reid has Patrick Mahomes and he won a Super Bowl. Winning a Super Bowl and having an all-time great quarterback gives NFL coaches the ability to do whatever weird thing they desire. Bill Belichick had a 43-year-old quarterback attempt (and convert) a drop kick for the first time in six decades.
Is it really so unreasonable to think Patrick Mahomes could get T.O. into the end zone in 2020? If there is an NFL season, we might find out. Plus, T.O. could break all the "records" Tom Brady holds for receptions and yards from scrimmage as a player over 40. Just by stepping on the field he'd become the oldest non-kicker to ever play in an NFL game. And probably the only guy to take a decade off between snaps. T.O. may not be the greatest receiver ever, but he can become the greatest footnote ever.