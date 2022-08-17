LeBron James' Plan to Join Son Bronny in Free Agency Crystalizing
For all the hubbub about how bad the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be for the foreseeable future, there was no chance LeBron James was leaving. This was proven today as The King signed a big-money extension with the Lakers to stick around for at least the next two seasons. With a conveniently-placed player option for the 2024-25 season.
Why is it convenient, you wonder? Well, that could be Bronny James' first season in the NBA. Should he make it that far.
LeBron has not tried to hide that his dream is to play with his son in the NBA. And who wouldn't want that? The chances of a father and son playing in a professional sports league at the same time are astronomical already. LeBron is the type of talent to still be effective by the time his kid comes of age, and Bronny appears to have the athleticism required to make it. Anything else is impossible to project given he's only 17 years old -- despite what Skip Bayless might tell you.
But should Bronny enter the NBA after his freshman year of college, LeBron now has a clean path towards easily joining him wherever he might end up. James will be 40 years old by that point so it won't be the kind of landscape-shifting move we might expect from one of the two best players ever hitting the free agent market. But the plans for his future appear clear at this point.