LeBron James, Dillon Brooks Stare Each Other Down During Lakers-Rockets Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Houston Rockets Wednesday night, and while headlines focused on Anthony Davis missing the game, another subplot was largely ignored. It was the first time LeBron James and Dillon Brooks had faced each other since the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The pair did not disappoint.
For those who don't remember, Brooks trashed James in public before the two teams faced off in the postseason. He called LeBron "old" and claimed "I poke bears" then proceeded to get in the four-time MVP's face repeatedly in an attempt to escalate things. For his part, James didn't say much about it and let his play do the talking. The Lakers won the series 4-2.
Now Brooks is on the Rockets and during Wednesday night's game the two foes finally faced off. And, at one point, they stared each other down for a lot longer than was necessary.
Watch:
There are few things in sports as fun as a personal rivalry in the NBA.