LeBron James Jokes About Austin Reaves Liking Kobe More While Wearing a Tiny Towel
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, 121-110. LeBron James returned to the starting lineup for the first time in over a month and scored 25 points in the win. It was a bit of a revenge game for the Lakers who lost to the Bulls on Sunday with Patrick Beverley doing the "too small" celebration after scoring a late basket over his former teammate. Last night Austin Reaves got him back.
After the game LeBron was asked about the play and said, "AR always got my back. Always. Even though he loved Kobe back in the day more than me. I forgive him."
First of all, can we get this man a towel off the top shelf? We were dangerously close to an XFL style wardrobe malfunction here.
Now, as for Reaves' Kobe fandom. He probably doesn't even remember Shaq on the Lakers since he was born on May 29, 1998. He's probably more of a Pau Gasol-era fan.
For a little more perspective, on the day of Reaves' ninth birthday LeBron scored 25 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers tied up the Eastern Conference Finals, 2-2. Two days later LeBron had 48, including 25 straight.
Pretty crazy that some little kid watched that and then all this happened 16 years later. LeBron has been around forever and it's only going to keep getting weirder. The top two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, were both born during LeBron's rookie year. There are going to be guys in the NBA whose parents were watching LeBron play while they were in the delivery room.