XFL Broadcast Showed a Naked Player on National TV
After a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Arlington Renegades, ESPN's cameras went to the locker room to see Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron celebrating with his teammates. In the background one of McCarron's teammates was naked from the waist down before a towel barely covered his anatomy.
Check this out, but be warned it is NSFW.
Yeah, this is why TV cameras in the locker room are never a good idea and the reason the NFL doesn't do this. This is the kind of thing you'd expect if you've ever been in a locker room.
For those interested, the Battlehawks won 24-11, McCarron threw for two touchdown passes.